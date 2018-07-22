Angels' Taylor Cole: Returns to Triple-A
The Angels optioned Cole to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Cole's stay with the Angels lasted just under a month, with the right-hander giving up three runs over 12 innings and striking out 13 across his six appearances out of the bullpen. Jim Johnson (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and will fill Cole's spot on the active roster.
