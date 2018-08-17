Angels' Taylor Cole: Roughed up in short outing
Cole gave up three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one over an inning in Thursday's start against the Rangers.
Cole started an expected bullpen game for the Halos, but he was chased from the contest early after serving up a pair of homers in the first frame. It is unclear if either Nick Tropeano (shoulder) or Tyler Skaggs (groin) will be able to return to rotation next week, so Cole could be asked to toe the rubber against the Diamondbacks next Wednesday. Even if the 28-year-old gets another turn in the rotation, his recent struggles and limited role should keep fantasy owners away.
