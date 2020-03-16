Angels' Taylor Cole: Sent down to minors
Cole was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Cole appeared in 38 games with the Angels last season, registering a 5.92 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 51.2 innings. Both his strikeout rate (21.6 percent) and walk rate (10.4 percent) were worse than league average, making his chances of earning an Opening Day bullpen spot unlikely. Cole was similarly uninspiring in Cactus League play, walking five batters and allowing three earned runs over four innings, though he did strike out eight batters.
