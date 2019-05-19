Cole will open the game for the Angels to begin their series on Monday against the Twins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Cole will take the ball to begin the Angels' series against the Twins, though it's not clear exactly how long he'll work prior to giving way to Felix Pena. Cole has worked two or three innings in most of his appearances this season, racking up pitch counts as high as 41 in the process. Overall, he's managed a to record a 4.91 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 7.1 innings.