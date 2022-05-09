Ward won't play Monday against the Rays due to a tight hamstring, though he expects to return Tuesday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ward has had a fantastic start to the season, hitting .64/.490/.675 with six homers in 22 games. It's certainly worrisome for the Angels to see a player like that get injured, but the good news is that it appears to be a minor problem and is unrelated to the groin injury that cause him to miss the start of the season. Jack Mayfield will start in right field in his absence.

