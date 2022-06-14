Ward (hamstring/neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in right field against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old is back from the injured list as expected Tuesday and will immediately reclaim his spot atop the lineup for the Halos. Ward has been sidelined since June 3 by a sore hamstring and a neck stinger, but he only ended up spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf. He has a .333/.443/.644 slash line with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, 30 runs and one stolen base through 38 games in 2022.