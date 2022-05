Ward (hamstring) who isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Rays, said he feels much better and will be available off the bench, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old sat out Monday's contest due to hamstring tightness and will sit again Tuesday as a precaution, and the outfielder stressed there's "no chance" of him landing on the injured list. Ward could be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, while Jack Mayfield starts in his place Tuesday in right field.