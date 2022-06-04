Ward (hamstring) will be available off the bench if needed during Saturday's game against the Phillies, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ward is out of the lineup for Saturday's matchup after exiting Friday's loss to Philadelphia due to right hamstring tightness. However, he said prior to Saturday's game that his hamstring is feeling better, so he should be available as a reserve. Although Juan Lagares is starting in right field Saturday, it appears likely that Ward will avoid a trip to the injured list.