Ward and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $2.75 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Ward and the team won't have to work through the arbitration process anymore after completing a deal Friday. The 29-year-old had a career year in 2022, batting .281 with 23 homers, 65 RBI, 73 runs and five stolen bases over 495 at-bats in 135 games last season.