Ward went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Ward led off for the seventh straight game and has now notched at least one hit in each one of those contests. Since he moved into the leadoff role, the 28-year-old is slashing .448/.484/1.000 with four homers, two doubles, a triple, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored. Ward has registered a superb 1.271 OPS across 67 plate appearances overall this season.