Ward went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's extra-innings loss against Tampa Bay.

After recording just one hit in his previous 22 at bats, Ward notched three hits Wednesday to break out of his slump. The outfielder has cooled off significantly since slashing .286/.380/.492 in the first half as he entered Wednesday's matchup slashing .184/.275/.307 in 131 second half plate appearances. Hopefully the three-hit effort is a sign that he may return to his early-season form.