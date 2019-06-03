Ward was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and will hit eighth and play third base against the Cubs.

Ward owns a .176/.240/.331 slash line in 44 career big-league games but hit a strong .295/.421/.604 in 39 games for Salt Lake this season. His insertion into the lineup pushes Tommy La Stella to second base and Luis Rengifo to the bench, though it may take a few games to tell if that will be the Angels' everyday lineup moving forward.