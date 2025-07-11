Ward went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Rangers.

Ward got the Angels on the board with a fifth-inning homer. This was his first long ball since June 27 versus the Angels, but he's made up for a drop in power with more consistency at the plate. Over his last 15 games, he's batting .333 (19-for-57) with eight extra-base hits and 10 RBI. The outfielder is up to a .230/.305/.480 slash line with 21 homers, 63 RBI, 52 runs scored, 20 doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 91 contests this season.