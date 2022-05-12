Ward (hamstring) entered Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning loss to the Rays as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

The 28-year-old was expected to re-enter the starting lineup Friday after missing the first two games of the series against Tampa Bay, but Ward got an early jump on his return by blasting a game-tying homer off Andrew Kittredge in the eighth. Ward has been a revelation so far this season, slashing .367/.490/.709 with seven home runs and 17 RBI in 98 plate appearances.