Ward went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an RBI single during Sunday's 8-5 win over the White Sox.

Ward broke the stalemate in the bottom of the ninth inning by launching a three-run home run off Tyler Alexander. The long ball was Ward's 26th of the campaign, and his third in his last eight outings. During that eight-game stretch, Ward is 7-for-31 (.226) with six RBI and a 3:14 BB:K.