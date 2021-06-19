Ward went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in a victory over the Tigers on Friday.

Ward knocked in a run with a third-inning double, then plated two more with another double in the sixth. In doing so, he extended his current hit streak to eight games, during which he is slashing .375/.459/.594 with four doubles, one homer, nine RBI and six runs. With Mike Trout (calf) projected to be out until after the All-Star break, Ward should continue to see plenty of starts in the outfield. If he continues to swing a hot bat, he could cement a starting role over fellow outfielder Juan Lagares after Trout returns to action.