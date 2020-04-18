Ward's path to making the Angels' Opening Day roster is as a corner outfielder, but he would be the team's third catcher if he does break camp with Los Angeles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange Country Register reports.

Ward performed well in Cactus League play, posting a .308/.357/.538 slash line with one home run and four RBI. That has given a boost to his chances of making the Opening Day roster, though Michael Hermosillo's strong spring (.450/.476/.850, two home runs) could block Ward from claiming a backup spot in the outfield. Still, it's too early to count Ward out completely given his ability to play catcher -- he logged 153 games at the position in the minors between 2016 and 2017 -- and the possibility of expanded rosters to begin the 2020 campaign.