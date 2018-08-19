Angels' Taylor Ward: Cracks first career homer
Ward went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
He touched up Eddie Butler in the seventh inning for his first career homer. The 24-year-old has hit safely in four of his five starts so far, going 6-for-18 with two walks against four strikeouts. Ward posted a .352/.442/.537 line at Triple-A Salt Lake before getting the call -- impressive even when accounting for the setting -- and it looks like he will be the everyday starter at third base over the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Reaches base three times in debut•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Getting call to bigs•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Makes Triple-A debut•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: On minor-league DL•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Makes transition to third base•
-
Angels' Taylor Ward: Receives invitation to spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...