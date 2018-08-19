Ward went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's win over the Rangers.

He touched up Eddie Butler in the seventh inning for his first career homer. The 24-year-old has hit safely in four of his five starts so far, going 6-for-18 with two walks against four strikeouts. Ward posted a .352/.442/.537 line at Triple-A Salt Lake before getting the call -- impressive even when accounting for the setting -- and it looks like he will be the everyday starter at third base over the remainder of the season.