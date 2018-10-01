Ward went 1-for-4 with a walk-off, two-run home run against Oakland on Sunday.

This marked the fourth home run Ward has hit in the past four contests, bringing his season total to six across 40 games with the Angels. He ends the year with a mediocre .178 average and .578 OPS, but he'll likely be in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, likely as a bench bat, to begin 2019.

