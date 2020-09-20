Ward will start in right field and will bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers.

Ward has seemingly displaced Jo Adell as the Angels' top right fielder, as the former picks up his fourth straight start while the latter is on the bench again. Adell remains a bigger part of the Angels' long-term future, but Ward's hot finish to 2020 could put him in the mix for a spot on the Los Angeles roster next season. Through 13 games in September, Ward has gone 16-for-35 (.457 average) with five doubles, one triple, seven runs, three RBI and two stolen bases.