Ward was removed from Friday's game against the Athletics in the top of the ninth inning with an apparent injury after running into the wall in right field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward was examined by a trainer for a few minutes after making a difficult catch in right field, but he was ultimately removed from the game with an undisclosed injury. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-4 with a double and a run. If the 28-year-old is forced to miss any time, Tyler Wade could see additional work in the outfield.