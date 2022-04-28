Ward went 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple, a double, a walk, four total runs and four total RBI in a 9-5 win over the Guardians on Wednesday.

Ward hit atop the order for the third straight game and powered the Angels to their 12th victory with arguably the greatest offensive performance of his career. The 28-year-old's big blow was a second-inning grand slam, and he also notched his third career triple while scoring four times. In three games as the team's leadoff hitter, Ward is slashing .500/.538/1.500 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs.