Angels' Taylor Ward: Gets call to bigs
Ward was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Ward will get his first taste of the majors after excelling through 102 games with Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake this season, hitting .349/.446/.531 with 14 homers and 18 stolen bases. The 24-year-old prospect figures to see his fair share of playing time down the stretch as the Angels give him a look against major-league pitching. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.
