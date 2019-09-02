Angels' Taylor Ward: Gets September callup
The Angels recalled Ward from Triple-A Salt Lake ahead of Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Red Sox.
Ward was one of several Salt Lake hitters to rake in the Pacific Coast League this season, supplying a .306/.427/.584 line with 62 extra-base hits and 80 walks in 511 plate appearances. In spite of the huge production, Ward is unlikely to rewarded with steady opportunities in September, as he's likely behind Albert Pujols, David Fletcher, Matt Thaiss and Justin Bour in the pecking order at either first or third base.
