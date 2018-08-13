Ward will be promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Ward will get his first taste of the majors after excelling through 102 games with Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Salt Lake this season, hitting .349/.446/.531 with 14 homers and 18 stolen bases. The 24-year-old catcher turned third baseman figures to see his fair share of playing time down the stretch as the Angels give him a look against major-league pitching. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.