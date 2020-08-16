Ward got an "extensive" workout at first base Sunday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times of reports.

Ward has spent most of his time in the outfield this season, but the Angels may be looking to try him out at first base more often given Albert Pujols' slow start and the team's lack of depth at the position. Pujols has been out of the starting lineup each of the previous two games for the Halos, with Tommy La Stella -- who typically starts at second base -- taking over at first. Ward could benefit from any decrease in Pujols' playing time, though the former has had his own struggles this season, slashing a meek .147/.216/.206.