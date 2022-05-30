Ward (shoulder) went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two total runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Blue Jays.

Ward was limited to one game as the designated hitter while dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out for much of the last week. He was back in right field Sunday, and he was able to make an impact with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the sixth. The 28-year-old is up to a .359/.472/.709 slash line with 10 homers, 26 RBI, 29 runs scored, a stolen base, seven doubles and two triples through 142 plate appearances this year. He's regularly hit leadoff when healthy, so he should continue to be in a prime run-scoring position as long as he doesn't suffer any injury setbacks.