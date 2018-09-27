Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Texas.

Ward was mired in an ugly 2-for-34 slump entering Wednesday's contest, so the homer was a welcome sight for the rookie. The converted catcher is slashing just .169/.237/.290 over 135 plate appearances this season, but he continues to receive everyday playing time at the hot corner for an injury-riddled infield.

