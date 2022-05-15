Ward went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, double, two walks and an additional run and RBI in a 9-1 win over Oakland in Game 2 of a doubleheader Saturday.

Ward walked in the first inning, crushed a grand slam in the second, doubled in the fifth, singled home a run in the sixth and walked again in the eighth in another outburst in what has already been a sensational opening to the season. The 28-year-old upped his line to .384/.505/.744 -- all of which would lead the league if Ward had enough plate appearances to qualify -- with eight home runs and an equal 21 walks and strikeouts.