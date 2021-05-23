Ward will sit Saturday against the Athletics.
Ward started 17 straight games after getting called up in early May. He hasn't exactly hit well enough to earn an everyday role, posting a .200/.262/.400 slash line through 62 plate appearances. Jose Rojas will be the right fielder in his absence.
