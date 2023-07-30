The Angels placed Ward on the 10-day injured list Sunday after he was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Ward has been released from the hospital after he was struck in the side of the face by a pitch in the fifth inning of Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Manager Phil Nevin is expected to provide an update on Ward's condition later Wednesday, but based on the initial diagnosis, the 29-year-old can be expected to miss well beyond the minimum 10 days. The Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Ward on the 26-man active roster.