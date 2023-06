Ward went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo homer, an additional run scored and one steal in Saturday's loss to Kansas City.

Since May 30, Ward has totaled 20 hits, five home runs, 10 RBI and 14 runs scored across 15 appearances. He's seemingly won his starting gig back from Mickey Moniak, who has been swinging a hot bat since being recalled from Triple-A in mid-May. Ward will presumably have to remain productive if he's going to continue to stave off Moniak moving forward.