Ward went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-3 loss to Houston.

Ward's seventh-inning shot off Dallas Keuchel highlighted what was otherwise an unspectacular offensive night for the Halos. The converted catcher is slashing .219/.265/.438 with two homers since his callup, starting nine consecutive games at third base over that span.

