Ward went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Ward took Yusei Kikuchi deep in the fifth inning to extend the Angels' lead. In addition, he doubled in the third frame and scored after a single in the eighth. It was a big game for Ward, after having just four hits in July prior to Saturday. The 27-year-old is slashing .239/.320/.426 with eight home runs, 31 RBI and 30 runs in 223 plate appearances.