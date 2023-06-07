Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

Ward extended his hitting streak to seven games with his seventh-inning solo shot. In that span, the outfielder has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with three homers and six RBI. He had a three-game stint as the cleanup hitter, but he was back atop the order Tuesday with the return of Anthony Rendon (groin) from the injured list. Ward is slashing .241/.307/.366 with seven homers, 23 RBI, 32 runs scored and a stolen base through 58 contests. He can be streaky, but his place in the Angels' lineup will continue to lead to fantasy interest when he's hitting well.