Ward went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Athletics.

Ward went deep off Mike Fiers in the second inning to give the Angels a 3-0 lead, and it was his fifth home run of the season. Although Ward has home runs in back-to-back games, he still owns an unimpressive .172/.237/.313 slash line over 139 plate appearances this season.

