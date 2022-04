Ward went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Friday's 5-1 win against the White Sox.

Ward launched a solo shot off Lucas Giolito to begin the game before doubling in another run in the ninth inning. He's now 10-for-21 (.476) with seven extra-base hits and 11 RBI over his last five games. The 28-year-old improved his season OPS to 1.347 through 58 plate appearances.