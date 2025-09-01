Ward suffered a "nasty" cut above his right eye when he collided with the outfield wall Sunday in Houston, but the outfielder is "doing well," Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Blum describes Ward's prognosis as "a best-case scenario," so the outfielder doesn't appear to be facing a long-term absence. However, Ward did need to get stitches to close the cut, which could be enough to sideline him for a few games. If Ward does need to miss any time, Matthew Lugo, Bryce Teodosio or Luis Rengifo could be asked to take over in left field.