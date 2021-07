Ward (finger) may be unavailable for Monday's game against the Red Sox but isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward's right index finger is being examined after he left Sunday's win over the Blue Jays in the bottom of the sixth inning, but manager Joe Maddon didn't sound too concerned about the outfielder's status after the game. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now.