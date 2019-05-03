Ward will serve as the 26th man for the Angels' two-game series against the Astros this weekend in Monterrey, Mexico, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ward will provide the Angels with depth during their two-game series abroad before returning to Triple-A Salt Lake after the weekend. Ward is 1-for-6 with a double and four strikeouts in three appearances for the Angels this season.

