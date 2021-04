Ward (personal) is included on the Angels' four-man taxi squad for their road trip that begins Thursday in Houston, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ward had been absent from workouts at the Angels' alternate site over the weekend due to a personal issue, but his inclusion on the taxi squad would seem to suggests that the matter has been addressed. He'll likely be the Angels' top option for a call-up if the big club requires another bench bat at any point during the road trip.