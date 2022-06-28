Ward went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 victory against the White Sox.

Ward produced the key hit for Los Angeles in the contest, doubling in the seventh inning to knock in the tying and winning runs. The outfielder has continued his breakout campaign with an eight-game hitting streak during which he is slashing .394/.444/.576 with a home run, seven runs, five RBI and a stolen base. Ward has a .965 OPS overall this season, ranking sixth among AL batters with at least 150 plate appearances.