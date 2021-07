Ward (finger) is starting in right field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Red Sox, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ward was originally out of the lineup and was expected to be available off the bench Tuesday, but he's apparently feeling well enough to enter the starting nine after missing one game with the finger issue. The 27-year-old is 7-for-16 with three doubles, an RBI, two runs and two walks in his past seven games.