Angels' Taylor Ward: Makes transition to third base
Ward has made all 12 of his starts in the field with Double-A Mobile this season at third base, as the Angels have seemingly moved on from developing the 24-year-old as a catcher, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Along with Ward, a 2015 first-round selection, draft classmate Jahmai Jones also changed positions this spring, shifting from center field to second base. Angels general manager Billy Eppler said that the organization elected to move Ward from behind the plate not because of his defensive shortcomings there, but rather out of a belief that his agility and explosiveness would make him a better fit at an infield spot. The early results of the position change haven't been encouraging for the 24-year-old, who has already committed four errors and sports an .840 fielding percentage. The transition at least hasn't affected Ward at the dish, as he has submitted a .392/.492/.569 slash line across 63 plate appearances.
