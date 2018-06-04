Ward (finger) is 2-for-8 with a walk and two singles in two games with Triple-A Salt Lake.

Ward is back in action after spending nearly two weeks on the minor-league disabled list due to a cut on his finger. The 23-year-old was hitting an impressive .345/.453/.520 through 42 games with Double-A Mobile prior to landing on the disabled list, prompting the Angels to send him to the Bees upon his return. Ward will look to keep things rolling at the plate in his first taste of Triple-A.