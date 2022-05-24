Ward had an MRI on his neck and shoulder come back clean Tuesday and is available to pinch hit against the Rangers, though he hasn't been cleared to throw and cannot yet play the field, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward is out of the lineup for the third straight game Tuesday since crashing into the outfield wall Friday, and he's not dealing with structural damage in his neck or shoulder. However, the injury could apparently still get worse by throwing and playing the field, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. For most teams Ward would be able to shift to designated hitter while going through his recovery, but Shohei Ohtani is locked in at the position for the Angels. It remains to be seen how manager Joe Maddon and the team handle the situation from here, but Ward's opportunities may be limited for at least the immediate future.