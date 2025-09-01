Ward (forehead) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Houston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward was involved in a scary collision with the outfield wall during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Astros, resulting in him sustaining a cut above his right eye that required about 20 stitches, per Fletcher However, he managed to avoid a serious injury and indicated Monday that he expects to be back in the lineup in a couple days. Matthew Lugo will start in left field and bat seventh for the Angels on Monday.