Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ward (forehead) is not in the lineup for Monday's contest in Houston, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ward was involved in a scary collision with the outfield wall during Sunday's 3-0 win over the Astros, resulting in him sustaining a cut above his right eye that required about 20 stitches, per Fletcher However, he managed to avoid a serious injury and indicated Monday that he expects to be back in the lineup in a couple days. Matthew Lugo will start in left field and bat seventh for the Angels on Monday.
