Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup
Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
