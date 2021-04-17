Ward has not been playing because of what Angels manager Joe Maddon described as "different things going on in the world today," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Further specifics of Ward's absence were not discussed, and no timeline was given for his return to action. The 27-year-old didn't break camp with the club but was considered among the top options for a call-up in the event of a pressing need. That scenario recently played out after multiple Angels outfielders went down with injury, but Scott Schebler was the outfielder who was summoned from the alternate site.