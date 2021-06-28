site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Taylor Ward: On bench Monday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 28, 2021
Ward will sit Monday against the Yankees.
Ward finds himself on the bench for the first time in three weeks. He's hit a solid .250/.338/.456 since his last time out of the lineup. Scott Schebler and Luis Rengifo will handle the outfield corners in his absence.
